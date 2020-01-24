america's got talent
- TVHowie Mandel Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor & Comedian Worth?Explore Howie Mandel's multifaceted career from stand-up comedy to hosting Deal or No Deal, and his impactful work in television production and advocacy.By Rain Adams
- TVSteve Harvey Accuses "America's Got Talent" Of Copying His Show Concept"Steve Harvey's Big Time Challenge" ran for two seasons on the WB back in the '90s.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentKobe Bryant Crash Victim Widow Amazes "AGT" JudgesThe singer was married to one of the nine victims in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant.By Yoni Yardeni
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union & "America's Got Talent" Reach "Amicable" Settlement Over Toxicity AccusationsThe war between Union and the popular competition series appears to be over.By Erika Marie
- TVGabrielle Union Claims NBC Threatened Her Agent Amid "AGT" InvestigationGabrielle Union says that NBC actually threatened her agent while they were in the middle of conducting an investigation about racism in the workplace.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureTerry Crews Apologizes To Gabrielle Union Again: "I Am Privileged As A Man"Terry Crews first apologized to Gabrielle Union back in February over comments he made about how he handled her gripe with "America's Got Talent," and now he's returned.By Erika Marie
- TVGabrielle Union Files Harassment Complaint Against "AGT," Claims She Was "Threatened"Gabrielle Union is taking her grievances with "AGT" to court, including an accusation that she was "threatened" and told to stop speaking about production.By Erika Marie
- TVDwyane Wade Says Family Was "Watched" & "Followed" After "AGT" ControversyDwyane Wade revealed he and Gabrielle Union were being "watched" and "followed" while she was in the midst of negotiating with NBC about her experience on "AGT."By Lynn S.
- TVGabrielle Union Addresses Former "AGT" Co-Star Julianne Hough Doing BlackfaceGabrielle Union recently opened up about her dreadful "America's Got Talent" days and addressed her former fellow judge's backface scandal in 2013.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Speaks On "Toxic" Work Environment At "America's Got Talent"Gabrielle Union has been vocal about her experience while working at "America's Got Talent," previously claiming that she was edged out.By Erika Marie
- TVHeidi Klum Recalls Insults For Defending "AGT": "I Was Called 'A White Woman'"How dare they?By Erika Marie
- RandomJoe Budden Questions Terry Crews' #MeToo Story, Slams Actor Over AGT CommentsBudden went in.By Erika Marie
- TVTerry Crews Apologizes To Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Isn't Having ItThe Wades are through.By Erika Marie
- TVNick Cannon Expresses Support For Gabrielle Union Amid Terry Crews DebacleCannon pledges to rock with Union no matter what. By Noah C
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Calls BS After Terry Crews Defends Diversity At "AGT"When playing the political game goes south...By Aron A.