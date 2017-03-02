American Teen
- Original ContentKhalid Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerExplore the journey behind Khalid's net worth in 2024. From music to endorsements, learn how the singer amassed his wealthBy Jake Skudder
- Original ContentWho Is Khalid? Get To Know The Award-Winning SingerHe's a Grammy-nominated, award-winning, chart-topping sensation. If you haven't already, get to know more about the singer, Khalid.By HNHH Staff
- MusicKhalid Eyeing A Fall Release For Upcoming New AlbumKhalid is looking to expand on his already impressive legacy.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKhalid's "Young, Dumb & Broke" Goes 3x PlatinumKhalid hits another major feat in his career.By Aron A.
- MusicKhalid Talks "American Teen," Calls It His "Own Time Capsule For Life"Khalid's many life experiences for a 19-year-old inspires his music. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosKhalid Chills Beachside With A Special Someone In "Saved" VideoKhalid's "Saved" shall not be forgotten. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKhalid Announces "The Roxy Tour" With Planned Donations To Animal SheltersKhalid is hitting the road in 2018.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKhalid's "American Teen" Goes Platinum Without FeaturesKhalid hits a major milestone.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLorde Grabs Post Malone, SZA & Khalid For "Homemade Dynamite" RemixLorde brings out a star-studded cast for the "Homemade Dynamite Remix."By Aron A.
- MusicMoneybagg Yo "Federal 3x" Debuts In Top 5, Joined By Khalid (Charts Don't Lie)A weekly look at album sales and performance on Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts.By Chris Tart
- MusicKhalid Strips Down SZA's "Love Galore"Khalid does a stripped-down take of SZA's song. By Aron A.
- Music VideosKhalid "Young Dumb & Broke" VideoKhalid goes back to high school in his video for Young Dumb & Broke. By Aron A.
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: July 12An overview of r'n'b and hip-hop albums on the Billboard 200 this week.By Chris Tart
- MusicWho Is Khalid? Everything You Need To KnowGet acquainted with Khalid. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKhalid Performs "Location" And "Let's Go" On The Late Late ShowKhalid performs "Location" and "Let's Go" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.By Q. K. W.
- MusicKhalid Announces "American Teen" TourKhalid announces summer tour. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content10 Essential Khalid TracksPeep these 10 essential tracks from the young rolling stone Khalid.By Devon Jefferson
- NewsWatch Khalid Perform "Location" On Jimmy FallonEl Paso singer Khalid performs his single "Location" on Jimmy Fallon Thursday night.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKeep MeListen to one of the standouts off Khalid's debut album called "Keep Me."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKhalid "American Teen" VideoWatch Khalid's new heart warming visual for "American Teen."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAmerican TeenOut now, stream El Paso singer Khalid's debut album "American Teen."By Danny Schwartz