Alice Johnson
- PoliticsTrump Commutes Death Row Co-Founder's Sentence After Snoop Dogg's PushSnoop Dogg has worked alongside Alice Johnson and Weldon Angelos to get Death Row co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris's sentence commuted before Trump leaves the White House. By Aron A.
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg Quietly Lobbying Trump To Pardon Death Row Co-FounderSnoop Dogg teamed up with two criminal justice reform activists to lobby Trump to pardon the co-founder of Death Row Records. By Aron A.
- PoliticsKim Kardashian Visits White House With Women Trump Helped To FreeKim Kardashian once again visited President Trump at the White House, this time with Alice Johnson and three women who had their sentences commuted last month.By Erika Marie
- SocietyKim Kardashian To Meet With Alice Marie Johnson Face To Face: ReportKim Kardashian will meet face to face with the woman she helped get out of prison. By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyDonald Trump Grants Alice Johnson Clemency After Kim Kardashian MeetingKim Kardashian has dubbed the announcement the "best news ever!" By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Praised By Imprisoned Woman Alice Marie Johnson In Heartfelt LetterAlice Marie Johnson thanks Kim Kardashian for her efforts to return her to her family.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKim Kardashian Meeting With Donald Trump To Discuss Prison Reform: ReportKim Kardashian will fight for the President to pardon a woman serving life for a drug offense.By Alex Zidel