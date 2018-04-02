Alabama crimson tide
- SportsJaykwon Walton Dropped From Scholarship After ArrestAlabama drops Jaykwon Walton's scholarship after recent arrest. By Tyler Reed
- SportsBrandon Miller Declares For NBA DraftBrandon Miller has decided to take the next step in his professional career. By Tyler Reed
- SportsAlabama's Brandon Miller Implicated In Darius Miles Murder CaseMiller has not been charged with anything.By Thomas Galindo
- SportsDeion Sanders & Nick Saban Squash Beef, Appear In New CommercialThe two legends are letting bygones be bygones.By Ben de Lemos
- SportsAlabama Crimson Tide Crushes The Miami Hurricanes In First Game Since 1993That was quite a victory.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVStephen A. Smith Melts Down Over "Blasphemous" Nick Saban TakesSmith isn't here for any Saban slander.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMike Tyson Delivers Emotional Speech To Alabama's Crimson Tide TeamHe wants them to learn from his mistakes.By Erika Marie
- SportsClemson Throws Subtle Shade At Alabama With New Championship RingsClemson was sick of the media's love of Alabama.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNick Saban Says Jalen Hurts Transfer Was "Probably Best Thing For His Future"Nick Saban kept it classy with his response to Jalen Hurts.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Banned From Supporting Alabama By Ex-Player Eryk AndersDrizzy has been banished from hopping on the Crimson Tide bandwagon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJoe Namath Comments On Alabama's Loss, Says "We Got Outplayed"The former Crimson Tide player talks about the loss.By Alexander Cole
- SportsClemson's Clelin Ferrell Channels Suge Knight In Post-Game SpeechClelin Ferrell delivers Suge Knight-esque recruiting pitch.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDabo Swinney Says Clemson Are One Of The Best Teams Of All TimeThe comments come after a big National Championship win.By Alexander Cole
- SportsClemson Coach Dabo Swinney Channels His Inner Blocboy JB With Shoot Dance CelebrationThe Tigers coach has some nice moves.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNick Saban Takes Blame For Alabama's Botched Fake Field GoalIt was not a good night for Alabama football.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlabama Football Fan Dies Following Bar Fight After LSU GameRobert Bowers was reportedly fatally beaten at a Louisiana bar.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAP Top-25 College Football Poll Revealed: Alabama, Clemson At The TopFirst rankings of the college football season announced.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James Has Copyright Issue With Alabama Crimson TideLeBron's "Uninterrupted" sends letter to Bama over "Shop Talk" video.By Kyle Rooney