airport security
- RelationshipsT.I. & Tiny Get Frisky In The Comments: Eggplant Emojis & TSA ViolationsTiny Harris doesn't blame TSA for thinking her husband is concealing a weapon in his pants.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyPhoenix Man Sprints Past Metal Detectors To Beat On TSA AgentsIn a bizarre incident, a man runs through a metal detector and attacks TSA agents at Phoenix International airport.By hnhh
- EntertainmentDiana Ross Blasts Airport Security For Violation: "Makes Me Want To Cry!"The legendary diva says she was treated like "sh--."By Aida C.
- MusicG-Eazy Apparently Finessed Through Airport Security Using His Magazine CoverBeing a famous rapper helps when getting through the airport.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJuelz Santana's Luggage Allegedly Contained OxycodoneThe rapper reportedly left behind 8 oxycodone pills during his escape from the law.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Remain In Jail Until His Hearing For Weapons ChargesJuelz Santana will stay jailed until his preliminary hearing on March 26.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuelz Santana Arrested For Gun Possession After Airport FiascoAfter fleeing the scene, Juelz Santana has been arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Turn Himself In For Airport Gun Incident: ReportJuelz Santana will reportedly turn himself in to authorities following gun incident at Newark Airport.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Clowns Juelz Santana On Instagram Over Newark Airport IncidentJuelz Santana is a "Running Target" For 50 Cent's Jokes.By Devin Ch