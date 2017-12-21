agenda
- SocietyGucci Hopes New "Diversity Plan" Will Curb Threat Of Boycott Over BlackfaceGucci reveals its answer to the outcry it has faced since unveiling the questionable "blackface" sweater.By Devin Ch
- MusicPharrell Criticized For Endorsing Israeli Defense Forces By Pro-PalestiniansPharrell is being criticized by Pro-Palestinians for pushing a double standard.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSpike Lee Slammed By Boots Riley: "Blackkklansman" Is "Fabricated"The new filmmaker is on a quest to discredit Lee's latest effort.By Zaynab
- SportsNBA Officials Reportedly Want To Change Draft Eligibility Rules By 2021The One n' Done rule could see the door.By Devin Ch
- SportsDiddy Abandons NFL Dream: "Don't Want to Be Associated With Oppressing Black Men"Diddy no longer wants to be an NFL owner.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Attacked By Alt-Right Group Over "Feminist Agenda"The latest "Star Wars" movie is being targeted by an alt-right group. By Matt F