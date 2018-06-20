advocacy
- SportsLeBron James's PR Advisor Complains He's "Exhausted" By James's Support For BLMLeBron James's PR advisor complained about his commitment to Black Lives Matter, in a leaked phone call.By Cole Blake
- GossipAzriel Clary Planning YouTube Series, Working On Music, & Helping Abused WomenBusy woman.By Erika Marie
- MusicJussie Smollett Addresses Attack During Concert: "I'm The Gay Tupac""I fought the f*ck back."By Zaynab
- SocietyBill Cosby Compares His Sentence To Nelson Mandela's Unjust ImprisonmentHe says freedom fighters "helped him prepare for this chapter of his life."By Zaynab
- SocietyRussell Simmons Lectures Tiffany Haddish On Protest Against Police BrutalityApparently, love is the answer...By Zaynab
- Music6ix9ine's Bail Petition Has Already Surpassed Its Goal Of 40K SignaturesTekashi's online support doubles in 24 hours.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Relationship With President Trump Has Its PerksShe still disagrees with her husband on certain issues.By Zaynab
- MusicMobb Deep's Havoc Drops Two Previously Unheard Prodigy Freestyles“Stay Chiseled” and “Thief’s Theme” unearthed on the 1-year anniversary of his death.By Devin Ch