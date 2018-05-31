adaptations
- MoviesGuillermo Del Toro's "Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark" Has Haunting Official TrailerThe film hits theaters on August 9.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentSony Launches Studio For PlayStation Film & TV AdaptationsSony launches a new division solely dedicated to the "Retro Gamer" in all of us.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJay-Z's Roc Nation Joins BBC's Highly-Anticipated "Noughts & Crosses" SeriesRoc Nation has partnered with Participant Media to be the show's executive producers.By Alex Zidel
- GamingHenry Cavill To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of "The Witcher" Video GameCavill asked, and now he shall receive. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Unite For Disney's "Jungle Cruise" Movie TeaserThe Rock strikes again. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx In Talks To Star With Michael B. Jordan In "Just Mercy"Foxx and Jordan together would be epic. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJames Marsden Set To Star In "Sonic the Hedgehog" MovieSonic is coming to the big screen.By Karlton Jahmal