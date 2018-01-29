act
- MusicFamous Dex Posts A Bloody Update To Fans After Suicide Scare: "Don’t Cry"Dex is fine and seemingly filming a music video.By hnhh
- MusicTravis Scott Will Perform At The 2019 Grammys, ObviouslyFresh off a Super Bowl appearance, Travis Scott will also headline the 2019 Grammys as a performing act.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman To Star & Produce In Upcoming Action-Thriller "17 Bridges"Chadwick Boseman is making moves outside of Marvel. By Chantilly Post
- SportsTrump "Takes Righteous Step," Posthumously Pardons Boxer Jack JohnsonSylvester Stallone urged the President to pardon the first Black Heavyweight Champ.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Signs Bill To Protect Athletes From Sexual AssaultDonald Trump passes bill to limit sexual predation in athletic programs.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuincy Jones Wants Donald Glover To Star In His 10-Part BiopicQuincy Jones has his eye on Donald Glover.By Chantilly Post