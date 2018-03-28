abusive
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Details Growing Up With Her "Very Violent" Mother"I used to think she was demonized." By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Akademiks Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Abuse, Says "This Man Ain't S***"Angelica has made some serious allegations against the "Everyday Struggle" host.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith's Mother Details Domestic Violence With Jada's Father"Red Table Talk" drops off another deep episode. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Tay's Instagram Accuses Her Father Of Sexual Abuse & Neglect: Threats Of Foster Care#FreeLilTay takes on greater meaning with the rise terrible abuse allegations.By Zaynab
- RelationshipsAmber Rose Warns Against Abusive Relationships With Narcissists: "I Have Had 3"She breaks down the signs to look for and dishes some advice.By Zaynab
- SportsUFC Fighter Andrea Lee Assaulted By Husband, Arrest Warrant ImminentThe controversial UFC fighter is back in the news for all the wrong reasons.By Devin Ch
- MusicFabolous Slides Into DM, Gets Exposed By Model Fiorella ZelayaA tragic case of Instagram "Gas Face."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death Of Her Assistant: ReportLorena “Patty” Hernandez will soon be taken off of life support.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAmeer Vann Of Brockhampton Responds To Sexual Abuse AllegationsEx Partners have outed Ameer Vann as an abuser.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNickelodeon Producer Possibly Given $7 Million Pay-Out Amid Abuse RumorsDan Schneider is leaving his very successful post. By David Saric