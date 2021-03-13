AAVE
- Pop CultureAwkwafina Returns To Twitter To Address "Blaccent" CriticismAwkwafina discussed criticism she's received for using a “blaccent” in her movies on Satuday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish Under Fire For Allegedly Using Anti-Asian Slurs & “Blaccent”Billie Eilish may get canceled right before her July album release.
By Taya Coates
- TVMichael Che Responds To "SNL" AAVE Controversy Over "Gen Z" SketchHe says he "was stunned" by the backlash because he didn't know what AAVE (African American Vernacular English) was.By Erika Marie
- Random"Finna," "Chile," & Other AAVE Words Added To Dictionary.comThe inclusion of these words is a step toward acceptance of African American Vernacular English as a legitimate dialect. By hnhh