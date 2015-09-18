a3c festival
- NewsLil Scrappy & The A3C Hip-Hop Festival Team Up For "Drippin" SingleLil Scrappy just dropped the second single from the "A3C Volume 9" compilation tape.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentA3C's Mike Walbert Explains How The ATL Conference Remains InnovativeMike Walbert outlines A3C's heightened dedication to helping up-and-coming artistsBy Milca P.
- NewsTheGoodPerry Drops A New Twerk Anthem With "Down Lo"HNHH PREMIERE: TheGoodPerry invites everyone to drop it "Down Lo."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentHow To Be A Music Industry Executive: A3C TipsDo you really wanna be in the business?By Milca P.
- MusicA3C Issues Statement On Shooting Scare During Lil Wayne PerformanceThe festival organizers provide context on what actually happened.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content7 Tips For Independent Artists That We Learned At A3CHere are the top takeaways for indie artists, direct from this year's A3C Festival in Atlanta.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Wayne Rushed Out Of A3C After Shooting Scare: Video FootageLil Wayne was not about to wait around after the supposed shooting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Rushed Off Stage As A3C Performance Ends In Chaos & EvacuationAn unknown altercation started a stampede. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicWu-Tang Clan To Remake "36 Chambers" With 9 New Rappers "From Today"Wu-Tang is ringing in the 25th anniversary of their classic album in style.By Milca P.
- MusicWu-Tang Clan Will Celebrate 25 Years Of "36 Chambers" At A3C Festival In AtlantaCheck out the whole A3C Festival line up. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsYoung Chop Brawls With Security At A3C FestivalYoung Chop was attacked by a security guard after Chop called him out during his A3C performance.By Trevor Smith
- NewsStream A3C's Compilation "A3C Vol. 5"Listen to A3C's annual pre-festival compilation, "A3C Vol. 5."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJourney (Remix)Cannibal Ox remixes U-God and Kool Keith's "Journey." By Angus Walker