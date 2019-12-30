a love letter to you 4 (deluxe)
- NewsTrippie Redd & Lil Tecca Team Up On "How I Was Raised"Trippie and Tecca team up on "How I Was Raised" off the deluxe edition of Trippie's No. 1 album "A Love Letter To You 4."By Lynn S.
- MusicTrippie Redd, Lil Durk & G Herbo Drop Major Threats On "OTF KNIGHTMARE"All three emcees are ready for war on this standout from the deluxe edition of Trippie Redd's latest mixtape "A Love Letter to You 4."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicTrippie Redd Reveals "Love Letter To You 4" Deluxe TracklistTrippie Redd is set to drop off the deluxe version of "A Love Letter To You 4," complete with eight new tracks and stacked features. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrippie Redd Links Up With Russ For "The Way" From "A Love Letter To You 4 (Deluxe)"Trippie Redd & Russ come together on a track that will be included on the extended version of Trippie's No. 1 album.By Erika Marie
- NewsTrippie Redd Shares "Moon Walker" Off Deluxe Version Of "ALLTY4"The ALLTY4 era continues.By Noah C