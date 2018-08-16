60th birthday
- PoliticsBarack Obama Cancels Big 60th Birthday Party After Delta Variant SurgesThe 44th President of the United States will hold a smaller gathering instead, reports indicate.By EJ Panaligan
- SportsDennis Rodman Celebrated By Fans On His 60th BirthdayDennis Rodman is a legend and today, fans have been paying homage to his legacy.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Tested Negative For Coronavirus Kris Jenner has escaped the grasps from the dreaded coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- SportsDennis Rodman Trash Talks Magic Johnson While Wishing Him Happy BirthdayRodman wasn't going to be too complimentary of Magic.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Previews Michael Jackson Sample Chop With Chance The RapperWatch Kanye West do what he does best.By Devin Ch
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate & Sony Win "MJ Impersonator" LawsuitThree courts of appeal rule in favor of Michael Jackson's estate.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAngela Bassett Shares Stunning Bikini Picture To Celebrate 60th Birthday"Let's eat cake."By Aron A.