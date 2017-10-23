4eva Is A Mighty long time
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Announces His Album Is Officially Turned InK.R.I.T. can't wait for the fans to hear his new music.By Taiyo Coates
- Music VideosBig K.R.I.T. Takes It Back In Time For "1999" VisualsBig K.R.I.T.'s new "1999" video highlights the end of an era. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Rates Bars From UGK's Notorious "Pregnant P*ssy"Big K.R.I.T. at once plays student and teacher in new "Rate The Bars." By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosBig K.R.I.T. & T.I. Are All About The "Big Bank"Big K.R.I.T & T.I. drop off some new visuals for "Big Bank."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Drops Thought-Provoking Freestyle On Sway In The MorningBig K.R.I.T. goes in on Sway In The Morning.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Announces "Heavy Is The Crown" TourBig K.R.I.T. is hitting the road. By Mitch Findlay
- Music"Heartbreak On A Full Moon" & "Without Warning" First Week Sales RevealedYo Gotti and Big K.R.I.T also top the charts. By Chantilly Post
- ReviewsBig K.R.I.T. "4EvaIsAMightyLongTime" ReviewBig K.R.I.T's new album is an entertaining, insightful, & spiritual journey. By Richard Bryan
- InterviewsBig K.R.I.T Talks Going Broke, "4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time" & MoreBig K.R.I.T. has wisdom for days. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Talks "4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time," Alcoholism On The Breakfast ClubBig K.R.I.T hits up The Breakfast ClubBy Mitch Findlay
- MusicStream Big K.R.I.T.'s Double Album "4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time"Out now, stream Big K.R.I.T.'s new double-disc album "4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream Big K.R.I.T.'s Double Album "4eva Is A Mighty Long Time"Stream Big K.R.I.T.'s new double-disc album "4eva Is A Mighty Long Time"By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Shares "4EVA Is A Mighty Long Time" TracklistBig K.R.I.T.'s new album is absolutely massive in scope.By Mitch Findlay