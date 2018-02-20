45
- MusicDJ Mark "The 45 King" James Passes Away At 62, Produced For Jay-Z & Eminem: ReportRest In Peace.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Turns 45Today marks the forty-fifth birthday of hip-hop's beloved boss, the eternally Yung Renzel -- better known as Rick Ross. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyWalmart Faces Boycott Threats Due To Donald Trump Impeachment T-ShirtsShoppers are not too pleased with the retail juggernaut. By David Saric
- SocietyNYPD Sued For Withholding Info On Donald Trump's Gun LicensesThe Daily Dot holding the NYPD accountable for holding up "Transparency of Government."By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game Continues To Send Shots Toward Tekashi 6IX9INEThe Game unearths some more old photos of Tekashi 6ix9ine, while dragging his reputation or lack thereof.By Milca P.
- MusicThe Game Announces "45" European Tour In Honor Of His Late FatherGame announces "45" European tour after he wanted to cancel it due to father's death.By Aron A.