24K Magic Tour
- MusicBruno Mars Is Donating Funds To Ensure 24K Hawaiians Have Thanksgiving MealsBruno Mars has got a heart of 24K gold. By hnhh
- MusicBruno Mars "Hires" Ed Sheeran To Serenade Him On His Birthday"You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday."By hnhh
- MusicBruno Mars Replaces Cardi B With Ciara, Ella Mai & More On "24K Magic" TourBruno Mars replaces Cardi B with four new artists.By Aron A.
- MusicBruno Mars Supports Cardi B Amid Tour Cancellation: "Fans Will Understand"Bruno Mars gets that family is first. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” TourCardi B will no longer be hitting the road this Fall with Bruno Mars.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicStevie Wonder Weighs In On Bruno Mars "Cultural Appropriation" Debate"God created music for everyone to enjoy."By Milca P.
