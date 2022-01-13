2022 Oscars
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Reflects On Alopecia DiagnosisNearly a year after the 2022 Oscars scandal, Jada Pinkett Smith reflects on what she's learned through alopecia.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureWillow Smith Breaks Silence On Feelings About Oscars Slap ScrutinyShe didn't directly name her father Will Smith or Chris Rock, but she did address the ongoing drama that has followed her family.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyrese Praises Will Smith As His "Hero" Following Video About Chris Rock Oscars SlapTyrese also claims had it been Suge Knight that slapped someone at the Oscars, "it would have been in the blogs for 3 days and been over."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Talks Not Feeling Protected In Her RelationshipsIn this week's episode of "Red Table Talk," the actress reveals how not feeling protected or safe as a child has spilled over into her adulthood.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWanda Sykes Is "Still Traumatized" By Will Smith Slap: "I Hope He Gets His Sh*t Together"During her recent comedy show, Sykes reportedly spoke about the Chris Rock incident and said of Smith: "F*ck him."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKelly Rowland Stuns Twitter With Vanity Fair Afterparty AttireKelly reminds us she still has it.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureChris Rock Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Surge After Will Smith Smacks HimChris might have some new material on his hands, too.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureWill Smith Gives Heartfelt Acceptance Speech At 2022 Oscars Following Chris Rock SlapWill Smith delivers an emotional speech.
By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureChloe & Halle Bailey Show Skin At 2022 Oscars In Stunning High-Slit DressesThe Bailey sisters went sexy for this awards show.
By Lawrencia Grose
- TVBeyonce & Jay-Z Rock The 2022 Oscars Red CarpetThe “Crazy in Love” artists looked stunning at the 2022 Oscars.
By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop Culture2022 Oscar Nominations: Will Smith & Denzel Washington Earn Best Lead Actor NodsThe 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Being Scouted To Host 2022 Academy Awards: ReportOther stars allegedly being considered are Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, and Chris Rock.By Erika Marie