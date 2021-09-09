2021 BET Hip Hop Awards
- MusicJayda Cheaves Explains Awkward LL Cool J Encounter: "So Sorry, No Disrespect"She explained that she was nervous to meet the Rap legend and froze up when they took a photo together.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Tells "The Real" To Mind Their Business Over Moneybagg Yo CriticismsThe show's hosts discussed Ari purchasing 28.8 acres of land for the rapper's birthday, and Ari clapped back.By Erika Marie
- MusicNelly Talks Being The Only Rapper From His Era Without A Co-SignThe St. Louis icon says early on in his career, "There was no one to stand up for Nelly."By Erika Marie
- MusicBaby Keem Says He's Coming Back With New, "Very Personal" MusicThe "Melodic Blue" rapper said there is more music on the way. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Cardi B & Tyler, The Creator Dominating BET Hip-Hop AwardsMixing multiple generations of the rap game, this year's BET Hip-Hop Awards created quite the conversation. By Taylor McCloud
- Music2021 BET Hip Hop Award Performances: Nelly, Young Thug, Gunna, Latto, BiaWatch your favorite artists grace the stage and make sure to also check out the newcomers who stepped into the Rap City Booth for a freestyle.By Erika Marie
- TV2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners List: J. Cole, Yung Bleu, Cardi B, & MoreThis list is being updated in real-time, so make sure to check out who took home the gold.By Erika Marie
- AnticsNick Cannon Dons Crocs & Bathrobe To 2021 BET Hip-Hop AwardsThe star looked unrecognizable in his getup for the red carpet. By Nancy Jiang
- MusicSummer Walker Couldn't Attend BET Hip Hop Awards "Due To COVID Restrictions"She still made her way to the Atlanta ceremony and stayed outside where she made a big announcement.By Erika Marie
- Music2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Backstage: Latto, Young Thug, Gunna, BIA, Baby Keem & MoreSome of our favorites have taken over Atlanta for the coveted ceremony.By Erika Marie
- MusicNelly To Receive "I Am Hip Hop" Honor At The BET Hip Hop AwardsThe rapper-country star is the latest recipient to have his lengthy career and contributions to the culture highlighted at the ceremony.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Seemingly Shades BET Hip Hop Awards For "Seeing Green" ExclusionMrs. Petty is nominated alongside BIA for their "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)," but the Drake and Lil Wayne-assisted "Seeing Green" didn't make the cut.By Erika Marie
- Music2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees AnnouncedCheck out all the nominees for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and HotNewHipHop!By Alex Zidel