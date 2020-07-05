2020 vision
- NewsDJ Drewski, Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G Drop New Single "2020 Vision"DJ Drewski takes on Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G for brand new single, "2020 Vision."By Ellie Spina
- StreetwearKanye West Reveals How Much He Made Off Merch In 24 HoursKanye West made nearly $1 million in a day from his "Kanye 2020 Vision" merch.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKirsten Dunst Asks Kanye West Why He Used Her Photo For "2020 Vision" CampaignKirsten Dunst did not consent to her image being used in the misleading campaign photo used by Kanye West.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKanye West Gives Update On "Yeezy Shelters" As Part Of Presidential CampaignKanye West shared a photo of his "Yeezy Shelters" in the process of being built, along with the slogan for his presidential campaign, "2020 Vision."By Lynn S.