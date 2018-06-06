2018 BET Awards
- MusicMeek Mill Surprises L.A. Clubgoers With Impromptu Performance: ReportMeek Mill performed at an L.A. nightclub hours after highlighting the BET Awards.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Comments On Nipsey Hussle's Now Infamous BET Awards "Victory Slap"50 Cent is confused about Nipsey Hussle's BET Awards slap.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During BET Awards PerformanceNicki Minaj's latex look was just a little too tight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Shades People Thinking Lil Uzi Vert Was Flirting At BET AwardsLil Uzi Vert got his money's worth last night.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlac Youngsta Defends YFN Lucci After Partying With Strippers"I don't know nothin' about that."By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Celebrates "Doggystyle" 25th Anniversary During 2018 BET AwardsSnoop Dogg commemorates the 25th anniversary of his debut album.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"The Hate U Give" Trailer Shines An Emotional Light On Police Brutality & ActivismAn all-star cast will bring Angie Thomas’s best-selling novel to life. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAmber Rose & Blac Chyna Kiss On The Lips At BET AwardsThe two single ladies shared their love with each other.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Tributes XXXTentacion With Mask At BET AwardsSki Mask hit the BET red carpet in a look HNHH commenters are all too familiar with.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo & His Mom Came Through Drippin' At The BET AwardsQuavo keeps the family together at the BET Awards.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicBET Awards To Honor Anita Baker As Lifetime Achievement RecipientSoul legend Anita Baker will be the night's honoree.By Milca P.
- MusicSee Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Nas & More At BET Experience 2018SPONSORED: HNHH has your exclusive offer to get 50% off tickets to go see Meek Mill, Rae Sremmurd, Chris Brown, Nas and more at this year's BET Experience at STAPLES Center.By HNHH Staff
- MusicMeek Mill To Perform At 2018 BET Awards & Bet ExperienceMeek Mill's making his formal return to the stage in the coming weeks.By Aron A.