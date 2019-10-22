Some artists are willing to lie to their fans but not T-Pain. The rapper's actually always been pretty open with his fans, especially recently. He already had to cancel a few shows earlier this year due to temporary vocal damage. Unfortunately, as he was intending to hit the road again, it turns out that he'll have to cancel the entire tour. He took to Instagram to fess up about the situation, explaining that he and his team didn't go about it the right which resulted in their entire month-long tour falling apart.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

"Let me start by saying that my team set up the tour in September. If you've ever set up a whole month-long tour before, you'd know that's not enough time to set up a full tour. Some corners got cut, production went missing. I wasn't as hands-on with the planning and things that I should've been because I've been busy as hell," he said. He added that he thought that his upcoming run would be as successful as the previous shows but that didn't turn out the happening.

"I'm gonna take it upon myself to cancel the 1UP DLC Tour. It just would have been a bad look for me and it wouldn't have been entertaining for y'all," he continued. "I was advised to lie about this and say that I needed some time or I needed some alone time or me time. Ah, or some shit like that... We fucked up. I'mma keep it real with y'all. Most artists lie. Whenever concerts get canceled or tours get canceled, it's for low ticket sales. I think that's wrong, that's fucked up."

He did say tickets will be refunded. Peep the video below.