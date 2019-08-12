Everybody is talking about T-Pain's appearance on The Breakfast Club right now. The man stopped by last week to chat with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, telling them all about how he won The Masked Singer, his new music, and the rules he's set up for threesomes. Of course, with a headline like that, the video popped off, picking up over 685,000 views in the last couple of days. The auto-tune expert can be considered an icon in the music industry. He's accomplished so much and not all of those things are positive. For instance, during a period of time when he didn't have access to his bank account information, the recording artist quickly blew through a total of $40 million and had to make his money back.

After a set of failed real estate investments and lavish Bugatti purchases, Teddy Penderazdoun needed to get his head back in the game. He revealed to the radio hosts that, at one point in his career, he had a total of $40 million in his bank account. Thinking that he would be responsible with the money, he ended up spending crazy amounts on everything without keeping track of his finances. After a while, he ran through all his funds and needed to borrow money from his team to even buy his kids dinner from Burger King.

These days, T-Pain is back on the right track. Watch the full interview below.