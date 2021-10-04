We're sending prayers and positivity to T-Pain's family after the recording artist revealed in a tweet that his 97-year-old grandmother is presently battling COVID-19 in the hospital after contracting it from her nurse.

The "Buy U A Drank" singer told his fans that his grandmother was admitted to the hospital with a positive case of COVID, tweeting, "Bro…… my 97 year old grandma..... is in the hospital alone... with Covid...... that she got...... FROM HER FUCKIN NURSE!!!! Man [facepalm emoji] Wtf is wrong with ppl man?! Pls yall. Just explain it to me! Just help us end this shit pls ppl."



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

In the replies, people have been calling out the nurse in question for allegedly being unvaccinated, but those people aren't aware that even if you are vaccinated, you can still contract and pass on the virus. Others are saying that Pain's post was written in poor taste, seemingly blaming the healthcare worker for giving his grandmother COVID, despite the fact that they probably got the virus from another patient.

The tweet was sent out on Sunday evening, and T-Pain has not updated fans on his grandmother's status on Monday. Send some prayers out for T-Pain's grandmother in the comments.