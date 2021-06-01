Soulja Boy's marketing campaign towards his forthcoming album, Draco is underway. He has the hottest song on TikTok with "She Make It Clap," signed a partnership deal with Virgin Music, and is pretty much getting back into the mix the way he intended in 2018 when he was hitting the media circuit with viral moments.



Soulja Boy has made a concerted effort this time around to remind everyone that he was among the first to do just about everything. However, this has inspired plenty of memes, and even a viral challenge. T-Pain is the latest to join in on this particular challenge but he took the opportunity to also troll his fellow peers in the world of R&B, namely Chris Brown, Ne-Yo and Trey Songz. First, he reminded everyone as his status as the first rapper-turnt-sanga. "IM THE FIRST SINGER TO BECOME THE FIRST RAPPER TO BECOME THE FIRST RAPPA TERNT SANGA!!!" He wrote.

"I'm the first singer to sing on a song!!! @chrisbrown used to sleep on my couch!! @NeYoCompound used to eat my left overs on Chrismas," he wrote on Twitter. "@TreySongz used to practice the light skinned face in a mirror in my basement!!! Put some respect on Big Flake-O!!!"

Soulja Boy has yet to respond but it's only a matter of time until he does. Check out T-Pain's tweets below.