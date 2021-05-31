Soulja Boy has been plotting his comeback for years but with a newly signed deal with Virgin Music and the #1 single on TikTok, it feels like it's fully in effect. His latest press runs have centered around his innovative approach to rap. There's a long list of accomplishments that Soulja can boast about but apparently, he has even more bragging rights than your average rapper.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The rapper took to Twitter where he shared a throwback photo of a rare artifact: a Lamborghini phone. Not many are even privy to the smartphone developed by Lamborghini but Soulja Boy was apparently among the first to get his hands on one of these phones. "I was the 1st rapper with the Lamborghini phone," wrote Soulja Boy along with a photo of the phone in front of the Torino Lamborghini box.

According to a 2015 article published by The Verge, there were less than 2,000 units made of the 88 Tauri smartphone. The Android phone fetched for upwards of $6000 with extravagant finishes including stitched leather and gold-plated stainless steel.

In related news, Soulja Boy is currently revving up to release his forthcoming album, Draco this summer. He set a release date for July 28th which he said in a recent interview with HNHH will be honored, with or without Virgin Music's backing.

Peep Soulja Boy's latest tweet below.