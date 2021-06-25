T-Pain & Kehlani Hustle A Few Cowboys In "I Like Dat" Visual

They have a magic elixir, "T-Pain's Drank," that helped people get in the mood in this Western-themed music video.

Thankfully, T-Pain finally checked those hidden DMs after years of not knowing they existed, and what resulted was a steady stream of collaborations. The singer recently shared with the world that he was unaware of hundreds of messages from a few famous figures looking to connect, one being Kehlani. Almost immediately, the pair were able to link up for their "I Like Dat" single, even giving a sneak peek prior to its release while on Instagram Live together.

While previewing the track last month, Kehlani told T-Pain that collaborating with him was one of her goals. "This is like, on my bucket list," said the singer. She added with a laugh, "If I could go back and tell my teenage self, 'You gotta song with T-Pain,' I'd probably die."

On Thursday (June 24), T-Pain and Kehlani shared their Western-inspired visual where she's seen flirting with the ladies as he shucks his "T-Pain's Drank" to unsuspecting locals. Check out the music video for "I Like Dat" and let us know what you think.