T-Pain Taps Kehlani For "I Like Dat" Banger

You know you're iconic when you sample your own song 14 years later. Many of us witnessed T-Pain lament over his Instagram DM request folder and how he only recently discovered it existed. The music veteran shared a sneak peek at the hundreds of conversation requests from his fellow celebrities, many of them being artists that hit him up for a potential collaboration. Earlier this week, T-Pain hopped on Instagram Live to chat with a few of those people and even tapped Mark Zuckerberg to discuss a better way of filtering DMs.

During the Livestream, T-Pain also shared a split-screen with Kehlani and revealed that thanks to discovering those messages, they were able to connect for a collaboration, "I Like Dat." The pair of hitmakers previewed their single and on Friday (May 14), "I Like Dat" made its arrival. The single finds T-Pain reimagining his 2007 classic “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)" and proves that his hitmaking skills are still on point. Kehlani remarked that linking up with T-Pain was on her bucket list.

Stream "I Like Dat" featuring Kehlani and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She don't do 9 to 5

Hundred thousand viewers on her IG live (Oh)

Huh (Huh), she do it (Do it)

Make a toast to it

You ain't never heard of that and the Birkin bag stupid

You ain't never heard her brag or say that she goin' through it

I just wanna tap it, tap it, boop, boop it one times

Ooh (Ooh), just give me one night, I can make her mine