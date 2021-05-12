His fans have been asking him for new music, and now that T-Pain has begun answering back those years-old DMs, he's been hinting at upcoming collaborations. We previously reported on T-Pain discovering his DM request folder and discovering hundreds of messages from his famous friends as well as other celebrities looking to collaborate in some fashion. He's spent the days since responding to those messages and just hours ago (May 11), T-Pain hopped on Instagram Live and even got Mark Zuckerberg to make an appearance.

T-Pain suggested that Zuckerberg switch things up to make sure that in the future, others don't suffer the same experience he did. "I heard you were having some trouble with your DMs and I think I can help with that," said Zuckerberg. He added that the request folder was implemented to rid users of bullying and spam, and Zuckerberg admitted that there are still some kinks to work out. "I just think, on principle, anytime Rihanna sends you a message, it should go into your main inbox."

Other guests on T-Pain's Livestream included Rich The Kid, who was grocery shopping, Lil Jon, Bun B, and Kehlani, who revealed that she and T-Pain have a new song dropping Friday. "This is like, on my bucket list," said the singer. It seems that those DMs helped bring these two together. "If I could go back and tell my teenage self, 'You gotta song with T-Pain,' I'd probably die."

T-Pain responded, "That makes me happy...man. Them damn DMs, man!" After graciously complimenting one another, T-Pain played the song in its entirety for viewers. Check out the hour-long Livestream below and listen to the track towards the end.