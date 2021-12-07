A comment left on The Jasmine Brand's Instagram account has T-Boz jumping in to defend herself. Things can get messy on social media as mentions, comments, and subliminally shading responses are often screen-captured and quickly shared on various platforms. Such was the case earlier today for TLC icon T-Boz who came under heavy backlash after a comment from her account popped up on a post about Cardi B.

Several outlets, including us, reported on Cardi B telling nightclub bounders to let Black women inside after a group of ladies complained that they were being excluded due to the color of their skin. Under The Jasmine Brand's post on the news, T-Boz's account commented, "Poor Nicki Minaj [crying laughing emojis]."



Kevin Mazur/MG18 / Contributor / Getty Images

As expected, the Barbz rushed the singer's comment sections and T-Boz found herself receiving the wrath of irate fans. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been co-existing quietly these days, but the industry recalls those days when the two were visibly at odds, erupting in a New York Fashion Week confrontation. T-Boz returned to say that she was not responsible for the controversial remark.

"My account was hacked Im on a Zoom call meeting so I don't know what was said or what's happening yet but I said nothing about @nickiminaj at all." She doubled down on her excuse in another post she shared on her Instagram page.

"Hey guys my account has been hacked and I never made that comment about Nicki Minaj," she wrote. "I have no problem and have had a problem with her at all that's not like me to even comment on a blog and be messy so all the blogs and unnecessary comments can stop thank you.

Check it out below.