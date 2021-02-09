Known for her reclusive nature and on-again-off-again relationship with social media, SZA has been pretty active on her socials as she gears up to release the follow-up of 2017's CTRL. The "Good Days" crooner, neé Solana Rowe, has been keeping fans engaged through sultry photo dumps and honest Twitter conversations. Most recently, the 30-year-old songstress shared the lengthy list of foods she's allergic to with fans Monday morning (February 8th).



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Following what appears to be backlash for a tweet she penned nearly three years ago where she expressed grief over not being able to go vegan due to her allergies, the hit-maker clapped back at judgemental users. "Every last item listed on this gives me hives acne or diarrhea," she penned before adding a smiley face. She finished, "Please go to hell." She attached a photoset of her food allergies to the tweet, offering fans a glimpse of the lengthy list.

Among the items included are apples, bananas, egg yolks, beef, chicken, salmon rice, cow's milk, strawberry, shrimp, grapefruits, lemons, and many other foods. One user wrote under the tweet, "this is proof why vegans should stop forcing pushing veganism up our throats cus not everyone is capable," while another joked SZA was finally sick of people calling her a liar.

Other people simply questioned which foods she was actually able to eat considering the extended list.

In other SZA-related news, the songstress has finally purchased her first television after admitting to fans she's never owned her own before. She shared a photo of her humble abode on Twitter Monday, dubbing it a "witchy oasis."