As SZA begins the rollout of her followup to her critically acclaimed debut effort CTRL, debuting "Hit Different" with Ty Dolla $ign and "Good Days," from the upcoming project, respectively, fans have been treated to an increased presence from the crooner across social media. In the time she spent working on new music since 2017's CTRL, the Jersey native spent long periods of time unplugged from social networking. Luckily for fans after sharing her tasteful nudes enclosed in an end of 2020 photo dump, the "Love Galore" singer has just dropped another sizzling Instagram gallery.



David Becker/Getty Images

On Friday, the 30-year-old posted some steamy snaps and a short video flashing her underboob as she posed in a blue string bikini top with a white thong and low-waisted jeans. SZA shared the selections with the caption "Late dump good dump good days," referencing her latest single while adding a handshake emoji. She looked stunning as she flipped her strawberry-hued tresses in the video while posing with a hairless cat in other shots.

She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton headscarf while flaunting her curvy physique and showing off her lower back tattoo. Another shot features SZA with a cherry-toned afro and white baby tee. Flip through the sexy shots for yourself below.

"Good Days" debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the week of January 9th, a promising debut for a song with relatively no promotion. We're looking forward to what else SZA has in store for us in her next era!