As her "I Hate U" visual sizzles with a guest appearance from Lakeith Stanfield, SZA is clapping back at fans who have complained about her vocal stylings. The Top Dawg Entertainment hitmaker has been a fan favorite in the industry for years, and after she released her stellar debut Ctrl, SZA has been a leading force in R&B. Fans continue to await her sophomore effort, but in the meantime, SZA has been delivering hit after hit with her standalone singles.

Although people have been soaking up her music, there are those within and outside of her fanbase who often have a few things to say about how she sings.



Throughout the history of music, singers have capitalized on their own signature styles. In today's music culture, it's not difficult to notice that many popular R&B singers, and rappers, commonly use a more slurred or mumbled delivery. Often, these artists are criticized, but in the end, it's a form that hasn't stopped them from amassing success.

SZA took note of the complaints and tweeted, "I jus wanna know why lil Richard said 'wapbabaloobop balapbam boom tootie fruity on rootie' and nobody complained but I gotta 'ANNUNCIATE' [eye roll emoji]." Many people agreed with her, while others noted that Little Richard made up words and enunciated them, making her argument a completely different criticism.

