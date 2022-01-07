LaKeith Stanfield Stars In SZA's "I Hate U" Visualizer

The songstress has teased that a second part of the video will be coming soon.

SZA's "I Hate U" may be showing up less and less on your TikTok FYP as of late, but now that the 32-year-old "Drew Barrymore" singer has unveiled the music video for her hit single, that could quickly change.

On Friday, January 7th, the multi-platinum selling recording artist dropped off the three-minute and 18-second long visualizer starring The Harder They Fall actor LaKeith Stanfield as an upset and disgruntled lover stumbling around on a gloomy, foggy beach, attempting to light a cigarette to no avail as SZA sings her catchy tune.

As the clip comes to an end, LaKeith gets a text from the songstress herself, reading "i hate u." After taking a few moments to reflect, he throws his phone into the body of water in front of him in frustration. Text reading "not the end" flashes across a black screen, hinting that the Ctrl hitmaker has more in store for us.

In her Instagram post promoting the video, SZA also referred to it as "part one," although it remains unclear what, or who we'll see taking over our screens in the next edition.

Stars like Lizzo, Benny Blanco, and Nathy Peluso have all shown love thus far, with the "Eastside" singer commenting "this is already my favourite movie and it's only three minutes long."

Check out the video for SZA's "I Hate U" above and let us know what you hope the vocalist brings in part two below.