Among all of the music industry's power couples, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are making their case for one of the strongest and cutest pairings. The legendary producer shared a post on Instagram commemorating their 12-year anniversary on Sunday.





Swizz Beatz first met the 41-year-old R&B star in the '90s, when he was still with longtime partner Mashonda Tifrere. They share a 13-year-old son, Kasseem Dean Jr. While Beatz and Keys were not attracted to each other at first, they began to form a strong bond that made headlines in the press when Tifrere accused Swizz Beatz, real name Kasseem Dean, of cheating.

"Honestly, I didn't really like him that much,” Alicia Keys told Marie Claire UK in 2013. "I thought he was too ostentatious. Swizz will have the fastest car, the biggest jewelry, the loudest jacket. Everything with his is really over the top. I used to see him and think, 'He is so annoying.’"



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Beatz's ex-wife released a statement on Twitter addressing the situation. The statement also came over a year after news broke that Dean fathered a daughter with Jahna Sebastian.

"My concern with [Alicia Keys] is no longer the fact that she assisted in destroying a family but that she has the audacity to make these selfish comments about love and wanting to be with someone, even after knowing their situation. I feel that after [one] and a half years of you hiding this affair and acting like it [doesn't] exist, that now is the time to confront it, since you talk so openly about it now... You have no idea how much pain I was caused because of this affair.”

The 43-year-old producer filed for a divorce in 2009 and got married to Keys just months later in 2010 in a grand ceremony. Despite the turbulent history that preceded the relationship, it seems the two are incredibly happy together and have been for some time. Swizz recently gifted an opulent Egyptian chain to his wife and dismissed rumors that he had cheated on her. He also talked about meeting her for the first time in a 2021 interview.

Congrats to the couple, especially to Keys, who recently went independent.