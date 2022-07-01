One thing about Swizz Beatz? He's gonna ride for his wife, Alicia Keys, always.

In his most recent romantic gesture, the famed producer went above and beyond in commissioning celebrity jeweller Elliot Eliantte to create a custom piece that's rumoured to contain 150 carats, completely inspired by Egypt – a place that the R&B vocalist has strong ties to.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the chain cost Swizz a reported $400K and boasts baguettes around the main piece which were set in a brick formation to resemble the country's Great Pyramids.

Nefertiti – the queen of the 18th Dynasty of Ancient Egypt – was the main inspiration, though her face has been swapped out with Keys' own image, making the thoughtful gift that much more special. If you're not familiar, the royal figure is known for representing strength, power, and beauty, while the infinity links symbolize eternal life.

The piece was delivered to the "Fallin'" songstress while she was working abroad in Milan on Tuesday, and as you can see, she was seriously impressed.

This isn't the first kind gesture the 43-year-old has shown his wife in recent months. Back in May, he noticed that Joe Budden had co-signed an unflattering opinion about Keys on Twitter, and didn't hesitate to call the podcast host out.

"King Knock if all the way off!" Swizz wrote, causing Budden to delete his tweet. "Let's not do this! I never get into your zones! Leave my wife out of everything but greatness! Please..."





What are your thoughts on Alicia Keys' flashy new Egyptian chain from her husband? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

