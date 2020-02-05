ig
- SongsPi'erre Bourne Drops Long-Awaited Single "IG"Pi'erre's most anticipated song ever is finally here.By Thomas Galindo
- RelationshipsSwizz Beatz Shares Adorable Anniversary Post With Alicia KeysThe hip-hop/R&B power couple have been going strong for 12 years.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGlorilla Gets New Teeth Following Viral Hit "FNF (Let's Go)"The rising Memphis star debuted a new set of pearly whites amid the success of "FNF."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsCardi B Burns Offset's Chicken Wings, IG Flames HerOffset couldn't help but laugh at Cardi's cooking skills (or lack thereof). By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLala Anthony Shows Off Stunning New Wig & Hair ColorThe MTV legend is really feeling her new look.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramJoe Budden Throws Shade With His Father's Day IG PostJoe Budden threw some shade with his Father's Day post, on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- GramMeek Mill Offers Up Unique Dance Moves In Hilarious BattleMeek is a man of many talents.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsKevin Gates Laughs Off Fan's NBA YoungBoy ThreatKevin Gates couldn't help but laugh off what the fan was saying. By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Unfollows Bucks Teammates, Fans ReactGiannis Antetokounmpo's recent social media activity has Bucks fans concerned.By Alexander Cole
- GramAdele Posts Pic From Notting Hill Carnival, Fans Slam Her For Cultural AppropriationAdele posted a new picture on Instagram in honor of London's annual Notting Hill Carnival.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJ.R. Smith Calls Tory Lanez A Clown After Megan Thee Stallion ShootingJ.R. Smith called out Tory Lanez and his fans on Instagram, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Teases Release With Jetski IG Clip: "TMRW MIDNIGHT"It looks like we're getting something new from Drizzy in 24 hours.By Erika Marie
- MusicSnoop Dogg Co-Signs Chika: "I Love Your Sh*t"Over the weekend, Chika and Snoop Dogg had a wholesome and endearing exchange during an Instagram Live session. By Mitch Findlay
- GramA Boogie & Ella Bands Welcome Their Second ChildA Boogie and his partner Ella celebrated the birth of their second child, this weekend.By Cole Blake
- GramKim Kardashian Shares New Pics With Kanye In WyomingKanye and Kim posted new pictures during their time in Wyoming.By Cole Blake
- MusicFrench Montana Seemingly Deletes His Instagram PageAhead of the release of "Coke Boys 5," French Montana surprised followers by seemingly deleting his Instagram page. By Mitch Findlay
- Gram50 Cent Calls Out Donald Trump On Instagram Over Coronavirus50 Cent went at Donald Trump and his supporters on Instagram, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- BeefTeairra Mari Takes Shot At 50 Cent, Fofty's Wrath Be DamnedTeairra Mari is playing with fire. By Mitch Findlay