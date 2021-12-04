Another Verzuz is in the books now that Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's appearances have come and gone. Things were pretty tense leading into this Verzuz, and as we saw, the show kicked off with a bang after Bizzy Bone erupted on members of the Memphis collective. After a brief break, Verzuz officials were able to get things back on track, and soon, Bizzy even rejoined his groupmates and offered up an apology.

Fans were happy to see that everyone was able to reconcile and make amends, and while it was all going down live, Swizz Beatz was in the comment section on Instagram letting a few things off of his chest about what may have been transpiring behind the scenes.

"Ain't did a show in 23 summers and want to charge us like they sold out stadium prices ! Talking about yesterdays price is not today price sh*t," Swizz wrote. "Talking bout we not going on stage until my homie call from Rikers to do the prayer... New rule if you don't start on time you don't get paid on time !!! Verzuz is not free !! They charge us 5x they do non black shows [thinking emojis][shrug emojis][wide eye emojis] Culture."

He also complained about certain behaviors. "Coming on stage after getting paid 10shows in 1 verzuz just to get on stage Drunk AF and Later," Swizz added. He didn't specify exactly who he was speaking about, and we may never know. However, Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram Story to deny that it was his crew because he claimed they weren't drunk and say their own prayers.

Check it out below.