Tensions were already high leading into this Verzuz, and as many fans expected, they carried over onto the stage. After over a year and a half of waiting, Hip Hop fans have finally been treated to a Verzuz with Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. It is an anticipated pairing, however, Bizzy Bone threw a bit of a wrench into the celebration when he uploaded a scathing post earlier today about Three 6 Mafia.

The Rap icon called out the Memphis collective, accusing them of being "devil worshippers" because of their group's name. "That is the mark of the beast is it not? Ya’ll grew up in the church so you knew the ramifications behind naming ya self that to MAKE PEOPLE THINK YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL FOR RICHES AND FAME (thats a classic). Now you got your money and u wanna act like nobody can call you out on it? Ya’ll got me f’d up."





He challenged Three 6 Mafia to "denounce satan" publicly on stage, but that didn't seem to be in their plans. As usual, when the two groups finally joined together, there was a bit of back and forth banter that made some uncomfortable, considering this lead-in. However, both Bone and Three 6 made it through their first handful of tracks without major incident.

However, in between songs, Bizzy stepped forward to call out Gangsta Boo. Then, he yelled at Three 6 Mafia, telling them that they won't be making fun of him any longer before throwing something at his opponents. Unsurprisingly, Three 6 stepped forward as well and Juicy J told him to "suck my d*ck," and soon, fists were flying and people were pushing one another.

Gangsta Boo called Bizzy a "hater" as he retreated and was protected by a swarm of security as well as his fellow groupmates. Juicy J, DJ Paul, and their crew were ready for whatever, but things were quickly calmed. Gangsta Boo told Bone that Bizzy would ruin their career. After a brief break, everyone returned to the stage and resumed the show, sans Bizzy.

Of course, with a little taunting about Bizzy. Check it out below.







