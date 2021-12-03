Bizzy Bone posted a lengthy apology on Instagram, Friday, after a fight broke out during Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Verzuz battle. Bizzy says he's decided to be the bigger man and say he's sorry.

"I feel as a man there is a time to apologize and be the bigger person," he captioned a video from the event. "Even if you do not feel wrong. @melyssa_lp @triller @verzuztv thank you for everything. But when u a man you understand there is a time to be the bigger person."



Matthew Eisman / Contributor / Getty Images

He continued: "Mistakes will be made. This is Hip Hop , if we was posed to be perfect then we wouldn’t even be here - @therealswizzz (yes Swizz needed to be called and spoken to as well , even though he told me it was ok. Ol beautiful n***a.) When i got back on stage i meant what i said. I really hope you guys understand my passion for music and my seriousness about GOD. I really believe in what i say. Im a artist. I came back because i know a lot of people depended on me. It was not scripted but it ended perfect. A toast to Hip Hop. Sht gets a lil crazy sometimes."

The fight began after Bizzy claimed that Three 6 were“mocking” him during their performance. After the groups traded insults, Bizzy threw something across the stage. He later came back to apologize.

Check out Bizzy's full apology on Instagram below.



