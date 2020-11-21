The conclusion of 2020 is quickly approaching, and for music fans, Verzuz has been a light during this unpredictable year. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's brainchild has become a leading force in online programming, moving from shared screens on Instagram Live to full-on, mini-concert productions airing on Apple TV. One of the earliest match-ups came from beloved artists and producers Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch, and while it was a refreshing walk down memory lane to hear the two relive some of their greatest hits, Swizz Beatz believes that both artists deserve another Verzuz look.

"I think that was an unfair Verzuz, to be honest," Swizz told GQ. "I think we owe Scott Storch a rematch, and I think we owe Mannie Fresh a better match. I think that one was a little bit off with the curation."

Also in the article, Storch describes the pairing with Mannie Fresh to be something he didn't believe was balanced. "At the last second, moments before the battle, I was told it was going to be me against Mannie Fresh," said Storch. "I felt that he and I, our catalogs live much further away from each other—and in different time periods as well. So it was an odd match."

Storch also mentioned Mannie taking making fun of him for his previous drug addiction. "[Mannie] kept throwing jabs at me. I went through a drug addiction for a while in my life, and I’m five, almost six years out of that, and for him to kind of throw that jab was uncool," he said. "So, I came back at him a couple of times because, you know, I got stuff that's still popping right now. I’m contributing to making new superstars."

We'll just have to wait and see if Storch and Mannie make second appearances with different opponents.

