Among the many tracks that Mannie Fresh played on Instagram live this week, his untitled, never-before-heard Lil Wayne track was definitely an exciting surprise. Like many artists stuck in quarantine searching for a way to help keep the world entertained at home, Mannie hopped on IG live earlier this week to interact with some fans. The legendary producer held an IG live session called "Virus Killaz," where he played some of the most iconic songs he's produced throughout his lengthy career. However, he also played a snippet of an unreleased track with his frequent collaborator, Lil Wayne. Sampling Alicia Keys' "Un-thinkable," which was co-written by Drake, Wayne's song was recorded for Tha Carter V back in 2018, but didn't quite make the cut.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for National Museum Of African American Music

Mannie not only gave fans a taste of the track during his "Virus Killaz" session, but he also played it during his beat battle with fellow producer Scott Storch over IG live on Wednesday night (April 1st). According to HipHop-N-More, the track is likely to to appear on Mannie's joint album with Wayne called The Fresh Files. Listen to almost the entire track here via Lil Wayne HQ and let us know what you think about this lost Weezy gem.