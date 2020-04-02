We know that we told you the next Instagram Live battle was supposed to be between Scott Storch and T-Pain, but there was a last-minute change of plans. Instead, Cash Money's Mannie Fresh entered into the match-up, and if you're quick, you may still be able to catch the showdown. There are plenty of celebrities who are also streaming the battle including Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Lala Anthony, Joe Budden, Lil Twist, Angie Martinez, Slim Thug, Zoey Dollaz, Russ, Keri Hilson, Noreaga, Mack Maine, Victor Cruz, Gashi, Wale, Normani, 50 Cent, Wiz Khalifa, Ebro Darden, Chance Tha Rapper, Lil Yachty, and more. Everyone has their own opinion about who's leading this battle, but we've snagged a few snippets so you can judge for yourself.

It comes to no surprise that Mannie Fresh is delivering some of our favorite Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Big Tymers, Cash Money-Young Money jams that can get the club turned up in less than a moment. He has a few T.I. and Jeezy tracks in the arsenal, as well. Storch, however, has a more eclectic mix of artists as he dropped tracks from The Roots, Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, and Justin Timberlake.

This is certainly a battle that shouldn't be missed by two icons in the music industry, so check out a few clips from Live below along with reactions from the public. Let us know who you think won this one.