Swae Lee has been steadily dropping bangers, though his pace has slowed of late. Of course, that's only because he's been readying the release of his upcoming solo project - one that was originally meant to arrive this year. Speaking with HHNM, Swae confirmed that the project would be arriving in 2020. "The year is almost gone," says Swae. "I don't want my shit to be forgotten in a month." Sadly, he'll also be forgoing the release of a new Christmas Carol, a decision he made in response to the underwhelming fan reaction. "You were supposed to treat my shit like Mariah Carey," he laughs. "I wanted it played everywhere, so I gotta re-drop that bitch."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

There you have it. Though he doesn't entirely specify a release window, it would appear the album is done. If that wasn't confirmation enough, Mike WiLL Made-It was recently making the rounds across the Red Bull Music Atlanta Festival, playing an absolute banger from the Rae Sremmurd artist; think his contribution to Nicki Minaj's "Chun Swae," a dreary falsetto paired with a minimalist, 808's driven instrumental. Given what I heard at Zeltron World Wide, Swae Lee is sitting on some heat.

Are you excited for a proper debut from the young hitmaker?