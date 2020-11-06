Swae Lee, Tyga, & Lil Mosey Hit The "Krabby Step" On "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run" Single

Another family-friendly rap hit is here courtesy of Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey. Our favorite little buddy who lives in a pineapple under the sea stars in the new film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run, and to help boost the hype, the three Hip Hop artists linked up for "Krabby Step" from the animated film's soundtrack. The single, at its core, is a spruced up rap remix of SpongeBob's theme song, so parents and children will enjoy keeping this one on repeat.

The SpongeBob Movie is the latest in a stream of films based on the hit Nickelodeon show, but while the rest of the world has already been given access to the movie, America waited until yesterday (November 5) for its release. You can head over to Netflix to stream the movie after listening to "Krabby Step" by Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey and letting us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

A magical world, the F is for fun

I'd run to the sun if only I could

Now turn to your neighbor to make sure they're swell

I probably will be forever be young

I'm feeling a little bit krabby, how can I be happy when people are spending me money

The barnacles blue in the morning, I'm skipping outside

And yeah, I hope that it's sunny