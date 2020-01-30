Super Bowl commercials are always notoriously big, but that's nothing compared to the monstrosity that is SpongeBob Squarepants. Thankfully, those two worlds will collide this coming weekend for Super Bowl LIV during a pre-game commercial spot for the new animated film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run.

With just 26 seconds to get it all out — Super Bowl spots ain't cheap! — Spongebob gives a highlight reel of everything you'll see in Sponge On The Run when it arrives in theaters this May. In addition to fast cars, robots and churros amongst other things, rap veteran Snoop Dogg as well as John Wick 4 & The Matrix 4 star Keanu Reeves will make cameo appearances in the flick. The plot seems to be centered around SpongeBob and his best pal Patrick Star searching for his missing pet Gary, which appears to take them around the world and then some. They also look to have been upgraded from their original 2D animation, making for what's sure to be an undersea adventure unlike any you've seen so far from the Bikini Bottom gang.

Watch the Super Bowl LIV pre-game spot for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run above, and expect the film to hit theaters and Real 3D starting in May 2020.