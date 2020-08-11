It looks like Spongebob’s trusty sidekick is finally going to be the star of his own show. Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Nickelodeon is working on finalizing deals for The Patrick Star Show, a spin-off of Spongebob Squarepants centered on Patrick Star.

Bill Fagerbakke, who has voiced the character since 1999, is set to return to the new series, which is expected to receive a 13-episode order. Voiceover recordings for the project have allegedly already begun.

While a rep for the network declined to comment, sources report that the show will be similar to The Larry Sanders Show and Comedy Bang Bang!, with Patrick hosting his own late-night talk show. The series is also rumored to revolve around Patrick and his family and will largely feature a new cast, with Spongebob cast members making occasional appearances reprising their roles.

The new spinoff would be one of many new animated projects coming to Nick including the recently announced Real Pigeons Fight Crime executive produced by James Corden and Ben Winston, and Middlemost Post, created by Spongebob alum John Trabbic III.

Since premiering 21 years ago in 1999, Spongebob Squarepants has been crowned the No 1 kids’ animated series on TV for the last 18 years, in addition to being a pop culture phenomenon and one of the most recognizable cartoons of all time.

