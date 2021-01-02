No matter what time of year it is, the road can be a scary place as car accidents happen all the time. These accidents can be life-altering and scary, to say the least. This is especially true on New Year's Eve, as you never really know who is behind the wheel during the evening.

Mike WiLL Made-It and Swae Lee were, unfortunately, part of a New Year's Eve car accident, as Mike WiLL's Mercedes AMG was sideswiped while stopped at a red light. In an Instagram post, Mike WiLL shared what the crash looked like, with his now-edited caption noting that a drunk driver allegedly hit his car.

"ME & SWAE WILLY MADE-IT OUT THIS MF ALIVE w JUST A COUPLE BRUISES, THANK U GOD," Mike WiLL said on IG. "I’M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS, 2021 WE TURNING LEMONS TO LEMONADE ALL YEAR... WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY, BUT WE MADE-IT OUT WITH JUST A COUPLE BRUISES, WE HERE FOR A REASON. GOD BODY."

Swae Lee also posted the aftermath of the crash as he showed blood coming from his eye. Needless to say, it was a pretty scary accident although we're happy everyone is okay.

Stay tuned for updates on details surrounding the crash, as we will be sure to bring those to you.