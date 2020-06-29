The Bay Area lost a legend today. According to Mercury News, Curtis Denton, better known as Young Curt, passed away this morning in a fatal car accident in Contra Costa County in California. The 27-year-old rapper had made a name for himself in the West Coast over the past decade with songs like "B.A.Y" and 2009's "No Bitch" which recently gained even more popularity due to a viral TikTok challenge.

Police said that Young Curt's vehicle was speeding down Byron Highway when he lost control on a bend. They said the car flipped several times and Dent went through the sun roof. They added that they don't believe he was wearing a seatbelt at the time. Once they got to the scene, they found the "mangled" vehicle with parts of the car's roof, front bumper and wheels missing.

"California Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene on Byron Highway just south of Brentwood around 2 a.m., and found an overturned vehicle with a man on the side of the road,” the report noted. “Officers called in medical support from East Contra Costa Fire, which landed a medical helicopter at the scene to transport the victim to a nearby hospital.”

Denton was taken to the hospital once first responders arrived on the scene. He was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.

After news broke out, several Bay Area natives paid homage to Young Curt including Kehlani, Kamaiyah, Tyga, Guapdad 4000, and more.

We send our prayers and condolences to Young Curt's family, friends, and community.

