The mother of Young Thug's 14-year-old son - LaKevia Jackson - was killed back in March after a dispute at a bowling alley. As the story goes, Jackson left the bowling alley and when she got close to her car, she was shot by someone. Eventually, Jackson was able to call her mother while bleeding out but wasn't able to get help in time to save her life.

It was a truly devastating and senseless shooting that had law enforcement officials conducting a large-scale investigation. Some have theorized that the entire shooting was gang-related, however, now it seems as though the police have an alleged suspect.

According to TMZ, police have arrested a man by the name of Joshua Fleetwood, and they have hit him with a flurry of charges, including felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The man is now being detained at the Fulton County Jail where he will have to await further legal proceedings.

At the time of the report, there is still no known motivation for the murder. This is an ongoing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

[Via]